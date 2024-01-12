CSU Pueblo vs. Colorado School of Mines
The CSU Pueblo women's basketball team lost to the Colorado School of Mines on Friday night 61-45.
The CSU Pueblo women's basketball team lost to the Colorado School of Mines on Friday night 61-45.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.