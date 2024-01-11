New details emerge in Return to Nature funeral home case during owner’s court hearing

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Families who used Return to Nature to cremate their loved ones heard new details in the case during the co-owner Carie Hallford's court hearing Thursday.

Carie Hallford, and her husband Jon, are accused of storing nearly 200 bodies inside a Penrose funeral home.

To begin the hearing, the prosecution showed photos from inside the funeral home which the judge described as deeply disturbing.

The photos show bodies stacked on top of each other in multiple rooms, including more than 40 bodies in a homemade refrigeration unit. They also show the floor of the building covered in a dark brown liquid, which an FBI agent says is fluid from human decomposition.

Authorities also found insects covering the floors and walls of the building. An FBI agent said open quikcrete bags were also found both inside and outside the funeral home and that 30-40 bodies still haven't been identified.

Bank records presented showed that 660 pounds of quikrete mix was purchased. Many families believe that they received quikcrete instead of ashes.

Carie's husband and co-defendant, Jon Hallford, had his bond lowered to $200,000 last week, but, at the time of publication, he has not posted that money and currently remains in the El Paso County Jail.