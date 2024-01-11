Governor Polis verbally declares disaster declaration to protect people during winter storm

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Polis verbally issued a disaster declaration authorizing use of the Colorado National Guard to ensure people have access to necessary resources during the winter cold snap and storm.

The order activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Plan and directs the Department of Public Safety and its Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to take all necessary and appropriate state actions to assist the affected jurisdictions with their response, recovery, and mitigation efforts.

Temperatures are expected to drop into single digits with wind chills below zero.

"No one should freeze to death in our state for lack of shelter. We are working with cities and local communities to ensure that everyone has a warm place to go during this extreme cold snap." Governor Jared Polis

Currently Planned Warming Centers and Shelters:

United Way Cold Weather Shelter: 870 28th St., Greeley, CO - Shelter

Guadalupe Center: 1442 N 11th Ave., Greeley, CO - Warming Center

Catholic Charities: 460 Linden Center Dr., Fort Collins, CO - Shelter

Murphy Center: 242 Conifer St., Fort Collins, CO, Friday-Monday: 8:00am - 5:00pm - Warming Center

Jefferson County: Multiple Shelter Locations Posted to Severe Weather Shelter Network website

Thornton: Call Community Connections HOTline at 720-977-5900 for locations

Denver: Denver Navigation Campus (former Doubletree hotel) and New Directions (former Best Western hotel) overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and city recreation centers (in designated areas only) and libraries will be also available as warming centers during normal operating hours.

Safety Tips: