America’s final inflation report for 2023 just came in

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

New York (CNN) — US consumer prices rose 3.4% annually to close out 2023, capping a year of substantial progress on efforts to rein in decades-high inflation.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in December, ending 2023 with an annual inflation rate of 3.4%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday.

Economists were expecting prices to rise moderately for the month at 0.3% and for the annual overall inflation rate to tick higher to 3.2% from the 3.1% headline reading the month before, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

When removing the more volatile categories of food and gas, core CPI increased 0.3% from November and 3.9% for the 12 months ended in December. In November, core CPI rose 0.3% monthly and 4% annually.

Economists had expected core CPI would rise 0.3% on a monthly basis and 3.8% annually, according to FactSet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.