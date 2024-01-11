Al Gore is officially too old to serve on Apple’s board

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Al Gore is stepping down from Apple’s Board of Directors – but only because he’s too old to be renominated.

Apple has a longstanding policy that its directors cannot stand for reelection after reaching the age of 75. That means it’s time for Gore, who is now 75, to retire, the company announced Thursday.

Gore has served on the Apple board since 2003, the company said. He’s also served as the 45th vice president of the United States and as a climate activist.

The Nobel laureate received $376,894 as compensation for serving on Apple’s Board of Directors in 2023, according to an SEC filing. That total included $275,022 in stock awards.

James Bell, former chief financial officer of The Boeing Company, will also step down from the board due to his age.

In their place, the iPhone maker announced that it nominated Wanda Austin, the former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, for election to Apple’s board. Dr. Austin, an advocate for STEM education, also serves on the board of Chevron and Amgen Inc.

“Wanda has spent decades advancing technology on behalf of humanity, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Apple’s board of directors,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement Thursday.

Cook also credited Gore’s service to Apple.

“For more than 20 years, Al has contributed an incredible amount to our work — from his unconditional support for protecting our users’ privacy, to his incomparable knowledge of environment and climate issues,” he said in a statement.

In 2011, Gore accidentally let loose the iPhone 5 release was coming out the next month – before Apple had officially announced it.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.