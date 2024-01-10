City of Manitou Springs purchases site of former motel to transform into satellite parking

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Manitou Springs has purchased a property on the eastern edge of the city that will be transformed into a paid satellite parking lot.

The city said this move aims to minimize reliance on personal vehicles to enjoy Manitou Springs and offers visitors a more sustainable and enjoyable means of experiencing their visit. The city also said the selected site holds a prime location adjacent to the Manitou Ave. & Highway 24 intersection, providing a convenient and accessible alternative for visitors seeking affordable parking options in Manitou Springs

The property is located at 134 Manitou Ave. and is the former site of the Dillon Motel. The city said the property was purchased for $880,000 from the city’s Mobility & Parking Enterprise Fund, which receives its revenues from paid parking and other parking-related items.

The new parking lot and "downtown core" of the city will be connected through the implementation of recently procured electric trams. These trams will operate free of charge, catering to the needs of both residents and visitors alike, the city said.

According to the city, there is no estimated timeline for the parking lot construction as various plans, tests, and designs will need to be made prior to demolition of the existing motel and then construction of the new lot.