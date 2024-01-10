Adan Canto, actor known for ‘The Cleaning Lady’ and ‘Designated Survivor,’ dies at 42

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Adan Canto, known for his role in “The Cleaning Lady” and “Designated Survivor,” has died. He was 42.

Canto died on Monday of appendiceal cancer, according to his publicist Jennifer Allen, who said in a statement sent to CNN that Canto “had a depth of spirit that few truly knew.”

“Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” Allen’s statement read. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Born in Mexico and raised in Texas, Canto was a skilled actor and musician who was starring in the Fox series “The Cleaning Lady,” which was filming its third season at the time of his death. Allen said Canto had not yet begun working on the new season.

Canto was also known for his roles in “Designated Survivor,” “Narcos” and “Blood and Oil,” among other TV series. His movie oeuvre included “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Agent Game.”

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago,” Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment said in a statement sent to CNN on Tuesday.

The statement continued, “Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability.”

Adan’s first credit came in 2009 when he appeared in two episodes of “Estado de Gracia,” a TV series distributed in Mexico. He went on to appear in a number of Mexican TV shows and films until 2013, when he landed his breakout role in the US market on Season 1 of Fox’s “The Following.”

In 2014, Canto appeared in the Marvel superhero movie “X-Men: Days of Future Past” as the mutant Sunspot, who can channel the power of the sun.

An emerging filmmaker in his own right, Canto starred in and directed his first short film in 2014 titled “Before Tomorrow.”

Canto went on to appear in one episode of Netflix cartel series “Narcos,” and in Season 1 of the ABC series “Blood & Oil.” He starred alongside Kiefer Sutherland in “Designated Survivor,” appearing in all three of the show’s seasons between 2016 and 2020.

In 2021, Canto starred in his “X-Men” costar Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised,” and appeared in the CIA thriller “Agent Game” in 2022 before starring in “The Cleaning Lady” that same year.

Speaking of his love for the art of acting, Canto told Anthem Magazine in 2022 that “it’s a fun job” and “a great world to be a part of.”

“I certainly give thanks every day for it. And it’s not an easy thing. It’s something that I kind of slipped into and I’m very blessed in that way. Yeah, I just can’t stop enjoying it. Every job is different,” he added.

Canto is survived by his wife Stephanie Ann Canto and his two young children Roman Adler and Eve Josephine.

This story has been updated with additional information.

