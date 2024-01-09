Two stabbed at Pueblo West tavern; suspect in custody

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a double stabbing early Tuesday morning at a tavern in Pueblo West.

According to the PCSO, deputies responded to Jimmy's Tavern on S. McCulloch Blvd. just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they learned a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman had been stabbed following an altercation outside the business. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The man suffered serious injuries and the woman minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The PCSO said the suspect, identified as David Baloun, had been asked to leave the bar, and as other

patrons were attempting to get him to leave, a physical altercation took place outside the business,

resulting in the two victims being stabbed.

Baloun left the area before deputies arrived but was found walking nearby and taken into custody without incident.

The PCSO said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.