Lighter winds and sunshine today

Published 7:22 AM

More sunshine and lighter winds ahead for Today... still chilly.

TODAY: A bit of a lull today with sunshine and highs in the upper-30s and low-40s across the plains. We will see some light to moderate snow in the mountains.

TONIGHT:  Clear skies, light winds and cold again overnight. Wednesday morning lows will fall into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED:  A series of storm systems will move across the country over the next week. This will keep our temperatures on the cold side with periods of snow in the high country. Snow will be much lighter across the plains. The forecast currently showing a blast of cold arctic air for the end of the weekend and early next week. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

