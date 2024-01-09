Elevated radon concern in Southern Colorado prompt warning during National Radon Action Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Southern Colorado tests significantly higher for radon toxins compared to other places across the state.

It's known as the invisible killer, causing lung cancer. It comes from uranium breaking down in the soil.

Health officials encourage people to reduce risk by testing their homes for National Radon Action Month.

El Paso County health officials tell KRDO13 that El Paso County has elevated radon levels compared to other places. New data shows that fifty percent of homes throughout the state have unhealthy levels of cancer-causing gas.

Roy Kreoger, environmental health director at El Paso County, said, “El Paso County has a lot of granite soil, one of the sources for radon gas. And that's where it's coming from and how it's getting into your homes.”

It's the leading cause of lung cancer behind cigarette smoking in the US, and it's responsible for killing over eleven thousand people each year, killing over five hundred in Colorado each year.

"Radon gas is a radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and has no taste. And so it actually comes from the rocks in the soil and seeps up into our homes," says Kreoger.

Radon enters buildings and homes through small openings like cracks in foundations, drains, and roofs.

The Department of Health urges people to get their homes tested during winter.

“Winter is a great time to test because your home is closed up, and that's when you're going to find the highest levels, so radon testing is recommended to do in the wintertime when your house is closed up,” says Kreoger.

If your home tests for elevated Radon levels, simple ventilation techniques can fix it.

Click here to find out how to buy a test.