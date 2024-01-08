Tenants living in boarded up Harvey apartment building say they were not warned

By Shardaa Gray

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — In south suburban Harvey some residents are still , even after concerns over unfit living conditions and ongoing crime have come to light.

As CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray reports, the city confirms a letter was sent to the owners of the property to notify their tenants they have to be out by Dec. 29, but some tenants say they didn’t get that letter.

“They didn’t give us the letter. They put the letter on certain people’s doors. Everybody didn’t get a letter,” said resident Genevieve Tyler, who has lived at the apartment complex for four years.

Tyler said six of the 30 units in the complex received the letter.

The letter was sent Dec. 14 by the City of Harvey’s Director of Building and Inspectional Services. He confirmed that the letter was sent to the building’s property owners because of deteriorated balconies and stairs. The letter goes on to say extensive deterioration could lead to failure with the added load of snow. The director says ongoing crime on South Halsted Street since October was also a concern, but the city had nothing to do with boarding up residents.

“I don’t think this is right at all,” said Tyler.

She was inside her apartment Friday when she heard people outside her door.

“I was at my door, and they didn’t even knock on my door,” she said. “They just started boarding up. Once I saw them boarding up, I went out my balcony right here. And once I went downstairs, I saw them boarding up all the cribs.”

Video circulating on social media shows the crews going door to door, plastering the boards on the windows and doors.

“They didn’t care. ‘Talk to your property manager.’ That’s all they kept saying,” Tyler said.

CBS 2 reached out to the property manager Saturday and Sunday but got no response.

Tyler said her only option is to stay in her cold apartment.

“I cried all yesterday,” she said. “I can’t even cry no more. I don’t know what to do at this point. I don’t want to leave because I don’t have nowhere to go. I don’t want to sit outside in the cold. So I’d rather sit in here. It’s cold in here. I’d rather stay in here than outside.”

CBS 2 reached out to the owner of the property, as well as the company that boarded up the building, but has not heard back. We will continue to press them for more answers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.