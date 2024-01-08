People living in Pueblo homeless camps could face a $1,000 fine if proposed ordinance passes

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo City Council member Regina Maestri is introducing an ordinance Monday night to limit public camping and prohibit the use of temporary structures for housing on public property within the City of Pueblo.



In Pueblo, it's currently unlawful for any person to erect any booth, tent, or other structure in any park by any private person for any purpose, except by written permission like a reservation, permit, park pass, or contract.



This proposed ordinance applies to all encampments located on public property where camping is not expressly authorized by the City. According to Maestri, this ordinance establishes laws and penalties to prevent health and safety hazards brought on by hazardous wastes such as trash and human feces from its occupants.

Maestri told KRDO13 over the phone that this is setting an example that it's not okay to camp in Pueblo without permission. She said there is space at the local shelter in Pueblo adding people should use that resource.

If this proposed ordinance passed people living in camps will have the option to move into sheltered bed space or face a fine of up to $1,000. Maestri said if people don't want to move into a sheltered bed and they can't pay the fine they will have to go to municipal court.

However, one Pueblo resident, Elvis Martinez said he does not agree with this ordinance. He claims it's criminalizing homelessness.

"It's not illegal to be homeless. And with the fine up to the $1,000, it would probably be at the discretion of the officer or officers when they bulldoze their encampments or whatever. You can't get blood from a turn-up. They don't even have $100 on them," said Martinez.

Maestri said other counties in Colorado like Douglas and Boulder County have implemented a similar ordinances.

Fine revenue from this ordinance will be included within the City’s general fund, according to the proposed ordinance.

This will be voted on during the first reading on Monday and if it passes it will be put to a second vote at a future meeting.