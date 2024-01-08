Colorado Springs library closing for two months for updates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Updates are coming to the Penrose Library, located in downtown Colorado Springs, to increase the safety and security of Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) patrons and staff.

PPLD says that library leadership is addressing this location specifically after the community voiced concerns.

Starting Feb. 1, the library will close for two months. During the closure, bookshelves will be shortened and reconfigured to increase shelf space, brighten the area, and increase visibility and accessibility.

PPLD says that the rest of the updates, including installing boulders in the outdoor areas around the windows of the Children’s section, remodeling the computer lab, updating all the security hardware, and more, will happen while the building is operational.

More information on the project can be found here.