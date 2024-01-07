The best red carpet looks from the 2024 Golden Globes

By Oscar Holland and Christy Choi, CNN. Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — The stars are arriving at the Beverly Hilton in LA, where Hollywood is set to celebrate the 81st Golden Globe Awards. After a year defined by eerily quiet red carpets amid the months-long actors’ and writers’ strikes, Sunday evening’s festivities offer attendees a chance to re-emerge into the style limelight.

The Golden Globes have traditionally served as a bellwether for the Oscars, with critics looking for clues on which movies will clean up this awards season. But fashion-watchers will also have their eyes peeled for the trends that may come to dominate 2024’s red carpets.

This year’s nominations are filled with actors known for producing moments of red carpet magic, with the likes of Margot Robbie and Timothée Chalamet (recognized for their roles in “Barbie” and “Wonka,” respectively) among the evening’s hotly anticipated arrivals.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

