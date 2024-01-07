Shelter-in-place in Cañon City as officers search for suspect

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Officers from the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), Cañon City Police Department, and Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies are actively searching for a suspect involved in a vehicle chase.

He is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie/sweatshirt and blue jeans in the Cañon City area.

Officers from Cañon City say just before 11 a.m., they received information that Pueblo Police Officers were pursuing a vehicle that was occupied by a homicide suspect.

Officers initially pursued the vehicle through Pueblo County, westbound on Hwy 50.

They say the pursuit continued into Cañon City, where officers from PPD, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and Cañon City pursued the vehicle through a field and behind a house in the 2800 block of Central Ave.

Officers report as the two suspects ran away on foot, one suspect was confronted by police and officers reported shooting and killing that suspect. The other suspect is currently on the run.

A shelter-in-place is in effect for citizens in the area. Officers are asking for everyone to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity.

This is an on-going investigation as officers continue to investigate.

A KRDO 13 team is on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.