Police recover stolen vehicle in northeast Colorado Springs, still searching for suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) of the Stetson Hills Division are searching for suspects they say fled a crime scene early Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., officers of the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to the 9100 block of Crowne View Heights in northeast Colorado Springs.

Officers say they located suspects who then fled in a stolen vehicle, hitting a police cruiser.

The stolen vehicle was found a short distance away with firearms and various stolen items inside, police say. Adding, the vehicle has been involved in additional crimes in other Colorado jurisdictions.

Officers say they were unable to locate the suspects.