How to watch the Golden Globes, which will welcome Oprah Winfrey, Ben Affleck and more as presenters

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The 81st edition of the Golden Globes will take place this Sunday in Los Angeles, unofficially heralding the start of a new and decidedly different awards season.

The show, which will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy.

The nominees

Frontrunner nominees in the film categories include “Barbie”with nine nods, and “Oppenheimer” with eight, thereby cementing the cultural validity of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon last year.

On the television side, the final season of the HBO drama “Succession” leads the pack with nine nominations.

The presenters

On Friday, the Globes announced a whole host of stars that will be on hand as presenters at the event, including Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.

Where to watch

The Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 7. The awards can also be viewed live and on demand on Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers in the United States, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs in the US only.

You can follow live coverage of the show on CNN.com.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.