Warming shelters open in Colorado Springs as freezing temperatures roll in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Warming shelters will open today, Jan. 6, as freezing temperatures make way over much of southern Colorado.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says their partners at Springs Rescue Mission and HOPE COS will open warming shelters today in anticipation of freezing temperatures.

CSFD

At 5p.m., Springs Rescue Mission on 5 W. Las Vegas St. and Sanctuary Church on 1930 W. Colorado Ave. will open.

CSFD ask for people to go to the Springs Rescue Mission first, but if unable, there will be space available at Sanctuary Church.