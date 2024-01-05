Motorcycle riders killed on back-to-back days in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before the new year, two motorcycle riders were killed in crashes on back-to-back days in Colorado Springs.

They have both now been identified.

On Dec. 29, 2023, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at North Nevada Avenue and East Willamette Avenue. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and transported the rider to a nearby hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries, CSPD said.

According to CSPD, witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Nevada Ave. at a high rate of speed and was passing vehicles. The motorcyclist attempted to brake before entering the intersection, lost control, and was ejected. The rider was not wearing a helmet.

That individual has been identified as 40-year-old Alexander King.

On Dec. 30, 2023, CSPD responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on I-25 near Woodmen Rd.

CSPD said when emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they determined the rider was dead.

According to CSPD, witnesses reported that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on I-25 at a high rate of speed and was passing vehicles. The motorcycle lost control and went down near Woodmen Road. The rider was ejected into the center median and the motorcycle continued southbound and came to rest in the center northbound lane of I-25.

This rider has been identified as 20-year-old Micah Reese.

According to CSPD, these two deaths were the 49th and 50th traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs in 2023.