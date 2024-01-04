Skip to Content
News

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tracking snow Thursday afternoon and night

By
Updated
today at 12:46 PM
Published 12:41 PM

WEATHER ALERT DAY: An incoming storm system will bring accumulating snow to the I-25 corridor and the mountains Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

TODAY: Flurries begin moving into the area Thursday mid-morning to early afternoon.

TONIGHT: Snow will ramp up Thursday night with 2-4" possible around Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Heavier snowfall of 4 to 6" of snow in the Walsenburg and Trinidad areas... with the heaviest snow over the San Juan mountains.

EXTENDED: Snow showers will be possible during the Friday morning commute. Snow showers in mountains will linger into the weekend. And another and possibly stronger storm system will likely impact the area on Monday. 

Article Topic Follows: News
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content