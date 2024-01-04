WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tracking snow Thursday afternoon and night

WEATHER ALERT DAY: An incoming storm system will bring accumulating snow to the I-25 corridor and the mountains Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

TODAY: Flurries begin moving into the area Thursday mid-morning to early afternoon.

TONIGHT: Snow will ramp up Thursday night with 2-4" possible around Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Heavier snowfall of 4 to 6" of snow in the Walsenburg and Trinidad areas... with the heaviest snow over the San Juan mountains.

EXTENDED: Snow showers will be possible during the Friday morning commute. Snow showers in mountains will linger into the weekend. And another and possibly stronger storm system will likely impact the area on Monday.