Pueblo County investigators seek information on 7-year-old missing person cold case

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been seven years since Ian Wilcoxon was reported missing and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) cold case investigators are hoping someone has information that will help them find him.

According to the PCSO, Wilcoxon was last heard from on the morning of Jan. 4, 2017. He was living in the 2300 block of 57th Lane in Boone at the time. He was also living part-time in Conroe, Texas when he went missing.

The PCSO said they have been working with authorities in Texas to try and locate Wilcoxon, but have been unsuccessful.

According to the sheriff's office, Wilcoxon, who would now be 31 years old, is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right upper chest of an Eagle on top of a heart with the word "Texas" in the heart and draped in an American flag. He has another tattoo on his right shoulder and on his right shoulder blade. Willcoxon was also known to travel with a digital camo backpack and a blanket that was green with a plaid backside.

Wilcoxon's tattoos

If you have any information about this missing persons case, you are asked to contact the PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or to remain anonymous call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.