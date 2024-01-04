Britney Spears says she’ll ‘never return’ to music industry in her own right, but has written ‘over 20 songs’ for others

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Britney Spears says not to believe recent reports that she’s working on a new album.

The singer took to her verified Instagram account on Wednesday to deny she’s back in the studio, writing in the caption next to a famed painting of Salome, “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !”

“They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !,” the caption read. “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !”

Spears’ last full album was “Glory” in 2016. It was her ninth studio album. In the time since, she’s recorded occasional singles, including 2022’s “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John and last year’s “Mind Your Business” with Will.i.am.

But according to her post this week, even if she’s released scant recent material herself, Spears has privately kept a foot in the business as a “ghostwriter.”

“I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years,” she wrote. “I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !”

She also wrote that it was “far from the truth” that her 2023 biography “The Woman in Me” was released illegally without her approval.

