Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado eligibility on ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-Former President Trump is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Colorado's ruling on his ballot eligibility.

Trump's legal team argues the question of eligibility should be determined by Congress, not the states. The former president says the Colorado Supreme Court made an error when it ruled that he engaged in insurrection.

The case was also appealed last week by the Colorado Republican Party. Both the Colorado Republican Party and Colorado's democratic Secretary of State want the nation's highest court to rule on the issue before ballots are sent out next month.

Despite the appeal, as of right now, Trump will be on the state primary ballot in March.

The Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, submitted a brief yesterday urging the Supreme Court to take up this case as soon as possible.

"The quicker this can be resolved, just gives a level of certainty to Coloradans and frankly, all Americans in determining whether the Colorado Supreme Court's decision is upheld, that Donald Trump should be off the ballot because he engaged in insurrection or not. And the only court to resolve that is the United States Supreme Court by its review or decision not to review the case," Griswold said.

"We think it's a violation of our of our right to vote. And more importantly, the the ability for voters to choose the candidates they think is best. But it was important to file the appeal also because it allowed Donald Trump's name to be printed on the ballot," said Dave Williams Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party

Ultimately, if Donald Trump is removed from the ballot or any of those votes can't be counted towards him, then the Colorado GOP says they don't want to participate in a presidential primary. They say they will look at other avenues to pivot into a caucus system so that every candidate has a fair shot at obtaining delegates.