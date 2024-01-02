Suspect in KOA campground shooting in Pueblo County identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has identified the suspect in the shooting at a KOA campground on Dec. 29.

According to the PCSO, 54-year-old Steven Hollingsworth was arrested for attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a 30-year-old man at the KOA campground located at 4131 N. Interstate 25.

The PCSO said deputies responded to the campground around 11 a.m. on Dec. 29 and found the injured victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital. Hollingsworth was immediately taken into custody.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened after a verbal altercation between Hollingsworth and the victim. The victim's identity and condition are unknown at this time.

Hollingsworth was booked into the Pueblo County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to the PCSO.