Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

READ: Superseding indictment in Menendez corruption case

By
Published 3:11 PM

By CNN Staff, CNN

(CNN) — In a superseding indictment made public Tuesday, federal prosecutors allege Sen. Bob Menendez accepted race car tickets and other gifts from Qatar as part of a yearslong corruption scheme.

Prosecutors also say the bribery and extortion scheme continued into 2023, a year longer than initially alleged.

Read the superseding indictment below:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content