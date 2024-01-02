CSPD K9 Creed receives body armor donation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 Creed will now be better protected while on duty thanks to new body armor.

K9 Creed received his new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. CSPD said. K9 Creed’s vest was sponsored by David Cozad of Colorado Springs, CO, and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

For more information, visit www.vik9s.org

