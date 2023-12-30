Powerball jackpot swells to an estimated $810 million after no winners Saturday night

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot swelled to an estimated $810 million after the final drawing of 2023 yielded no grand prize winners Saturday night.

The big prize will be up for grabs Monday night, and if won, the lucky player will have the option to ring in the new year with a lump sum payment of an estimated $408.9 million, according to Powerball.

While no one nabbed the jackpot Monday, several tickets matched the first five numbers to win big prizes.

Tickets in Colorado, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee won $1 million each. Another two tickets, sold in Texas and West Virginia, won $2 million prizes because their player included the Power Play feature, according to Powerball’s website.

It’s been over two months and no one has won the grand prize. And the last jackpot that was won still hasn’t been claimed.

The last time the jackpot was won was on October 11, when a ticket from California scored a staggering $1.76 billion. The ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery.

But so far, no one has come forward to claim their prize, and they have one year from October 11 to do so. If no one comes forward, the money will go to California public schools, according to Carolyn Becker, spokesperson for the state lottery.

The overall odds of winning any prize at all are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

