Local non-profit helps kids heal through music

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Some Colorado Springs teens are getting the gift of music this holiday season, by turning their emotions into lyrics at a professional recording studio.

Anthem Music Enterprises is a community based recording studio working with Groundbreakers at Kids Crossing to help a group of 14 to 17-year-olds heal personal trauma.

Organizers say they take disadvantaged kids or kids that are going through hardships in life and provide them opportunities and resources that they would not typically have.

The next 3 days, the group of teenagers will participate in healing activities that include music and beats.

“We teach the kids about their brains and what's called bilateral stimulus. So, connecting the left and right part of your brain, it helps heal up trauma. So, we teach them about things like EDMR or neurofeedback; things that can help them address their trauma on a deeper level,” Brad Runsavell, Director of the Groundbreakers program at Kids Crossing said.

The studio provides a blueprint on how to navigate the creative industry.

“Music is just emotions translated out loud. So, for us to be able to help them translate what that is for them and take the emotions, all the pain, all the hurt, all the things that they're going through and understand how to express it, it's the most beautiful thing," Terryjosiah Sharpe, CEO of Anthem Music Enterprises said.

Groundbreakers is open to any teenager on medicaid who has experienced hard times growing up.

They also provide job placement services for 18 to 21-year-olds.

