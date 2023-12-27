ESPN reports that the Broncos will bench QB Russell Wilson against the Chargers
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - ESPN is reporting that Sean Peyton has informed the Broncos that Russell Wilson will be the backup and Jarrett Stidham will start at QB Sunday against the Chargers.
ESPN says that sources confirmed this news to Adam Schefter.
This comes after the Broncos lost to the Patriots on Christmas Eve 29-26.
Breaking: Sean Payton has informed the Broncos that Russell Wilson will be the backup and Jarrett Stidham will start at QB Sunday vs. the Chargers, sources told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/NBX26goaFB— ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2023