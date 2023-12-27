Skip to Content
ESPN reports that the Broncos will bench QB Russell Wilson against the Chargers

today at 10:26 AM
Published 10:32 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - ESPN is reporting that Sean Peyton has informed the Broncos that Russell Wilson will be the backup and Jarrett Stidham will start at QB Sunday against the Chargers.

ESPN says that sources confirmed this news to Adam Schefter.

This comes after the Broncos lost to the Patriots on Christmas Eve 29-26.

