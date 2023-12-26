Thousands of grams of fentanyl from the southern border seized inside Colorado Springs apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Federal court documents are revealing a startling connection between drug trafficking in Colorado and concerns over security at our country's southern border.

In October and November, special agents with the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) were actively tracking a "DTO," or drug trafficking organization that has ties to Denver and Colorado Springs.

On Nov. 15, 15 alleged members of this organization were indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing over 400 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin across state lines and distributing it across Colorado.

According to court documents, multiple of the 15 people indicted, including a man in Colorado Springs, are being held in ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) custody on suspected immigration violations.

Court records obtained by KRDO13 Investigates say the organization's goal is to "arrange for the movement of funds derived from the distribution of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine from Colorado to Mexico."

Since February of 2022, investigators within the DEA Denver Office have seized in excess of 19 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 kilograms of fake oxycodone pills (containing fentanyl), 16 kilograms of heroin, 4 kilograms of cocaine, multiple firearms, and U.S. Currency (believed to be drug proceeds) directly attributed to this DTO.

The U.S. government wrote that the money made by selling illegal drugs in Colorado would help further the organization's goal of continuing its operations in Mexico. They would send this money back to Mexico via wire transfers in various names, court documents say.

The names of those federally charged for being involved in the DTO are below:

Federal Indictment filed on November 15

An apartment complex in Colorado became the center of a federal drug raid on October 19. Agents with the DEA descended upon an apartment at the 25 Broadmoor Apartment Homes in southwest Colorado Springs. Inside, they arrested Jose David Escatel-Villasenor, a suspected undocumented immigrant.

Also inside the apartment were large amounts of illegal drugs, alleging being distributed throughout the Pikes Peak region including $9,919 in cash, 1,351.3 grams of fentanyl inside fake "M-30" pills, baggies with drugs like heroin, meth, and cocaine, and pressure cookers and drug ledgers.

Court records say this apartment was likely a "stash location," where drug runners can stop by and pick the drugs up and sell them for profit. That money would then be sent back up to Denver, where the leader of the DTO resided, and then sent back to Mexico, federal court documents say.

The facts outlined in this criminal case have advocates of tighter border security at the southern border calling for systematic changes to the way undocumented immigrants are held accountable in Colorado.

Former ICE Field Office Director and board member for National Immigration Center for Enforcement, John Fabbricatore, issued the following statement about this case:

The chaos on our southern border has allowed unmitigated access to transnational criminal organizations and the drugs they peddle. With over 100,000 people dying from drug overdoses a year, and the majority of those from opioids, local law enforcement must continue to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to enforce our immigration laws and keep criminal organizations from harming the people of the United States. Criminals take advantage of states with immigration sanctuary status in hopes of avoiding detection. While this case highlights great law enforcement work, the efforts would be better with full cooperation between ICE, and all Colorado law enforcement entities. -- John Fabbricatore

