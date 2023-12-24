Skip to Content
Juvenile sustains life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A juvenile is in the hospital following a motorcycle crash on southbound I-25 the night of December 23, 2023.

Callers reported a crash on I-25 just north of the North Nevada exit just after 7 p.m., near mile marker 148. The crash was between a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcycle driver, a juvenile, sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators learned the motorcyclist was traveling at a high speed and changing lanes when they crashed into rear of another car.

Traffic in the area was reduced to a single lane. Drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash.

Alex Brunet

