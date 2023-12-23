Tracking overnight snow

7:53 UPDATE: Growing a bit concerned, we need the front to hurry through! Cold air lags behind it. This could result in trimming an inch off most locations.

EVENING: Rain, quickly transitioning to snow will spread across the region between ~6-9PM. The main question remains, how quickly will the atmosphere cool? We're favoring a quick transition, resulting in higher snow totals:

Gusty winds between 30-40 MPH are expected overnight and throughout Sunday. I'd anticipate slick travel before 10AM tomorrow.

SUNDAY: Much cooler with highs in the 30s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the plains. Most snow will come to an end by the afternoon with the potential for some lingering showers across the plains. Both gusty winds and snow showers come to an end to allow for safe flying conditions for Santa.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Chilly and dry, but the sun will make a return! 32 is the anticipated high in the Springs, 37 in Pueblo. Merry Christmas!