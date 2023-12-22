Skip to Content
Tracking snow heading into the Christmas weekend

Tracking snow heading into the Christmas weekend.

TODAY: Sunny early with increasing clouds this afternoon. Still mild with highs in the mid-50s to the low-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with Saturday morning lows dipping into the 20s and 30s. Snow will begin falling in the mountains overnight... especially in the San Juans west of Alamosa.

EXTENDED: Mountains snow for much of the day Saturday. With a few rain showers across the plains. Our chance for accumulating snow will come later Saturday night and early Sunday morning. 1" to 3" possible for Colorado Springs with a trace to 1" for Pueblo. Higher amounts are forecast for northern El Paso county and for Teller County. Most snow will come to an end by Sunday afternoon.

