Charlie Sheen attacked by neighbor inside his Malibu home

Published 1:35 PM

By AMY MAETZOLD

    LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to the Malibu home of Charlie Sheen, located in the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road around 1 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a battery/disturbance call.

After an investigation, authorities said Sheen’s neighbor, 47-year-old Electra Schrock, forced her way into his home and attacked him upon entering.

Schrock then returned to her home where she was taken into custody.

Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create bodily injury and burglary. She is expected to appear in court on Friday, Dec. 22 in Van Nuys.

