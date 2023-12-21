10 dead and others wounded in shooting at Prague university, emergency services say

By Ivana Kottasova, Jessie Gretener and John Mastrini, CNN

Prague (CNN) — At least 10 people have died and 30 others were injured in a gun attack in Prague, emergency services in the Czech capital say.

They told CNN the attacker had been killed and those wounded had varying severity of injuries.

The incident – at the philosophy building of Charles University – happened in the center of the capital. The area is popular with tourists and close to major attractions, just across the Vltava River from Prague Castle.

Police said the whole building had been evacuated and they were attending to tthe scene, with the surrounding area “completely cordoned off.”

They earlier said that the attacker had been “eliminated” without giving more details.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences following the shooting.

“Shocked by the senseless violence of the shooting that claimed several lives today in Prague,” she wrote in a post on X. “We stand and mourn with you.”

Shootings are relatively rare in the Czech Republic, according to Reuters.

In December 2019, a 42-year-old man killed six people at a hospital waiting room in Ostrava in the east of the country before shooting himself, reports Reuters.

And in 2015 a man killed eight people in a shooting at a restaurant in Uhersky Brod before killing himself, reports Reuters.

This a breaking news story and will be updated.

