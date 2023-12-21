Colorado Springs woman sleeps in tent until Christmas to raise supplies for the homeless

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday night, Dec. 21, Michelle Reckel will fall asleep on a sleeping bag in a tent outside her church on Conejos Street.

And she'll sleep there every night until Christmas.

"I'm scared because I know I'm going to be cold. I don't like to be cold, but I have to," said Reckel. "It's important to me. I'm doing this for all the ones that died that I've gotten close to. I'm doing this for someone's brother and mother."

Reckel attends and serves with the People's Church in Colorado Springs, a church that specifically ministers to the homeless. She said her goal with this challenge is to raise awareness of the conditions the homeless community lives in and to gather supplies to help them like socks, sleeping bags, tents, and money.

Outside of her tent, Reckel said there will be buckets she hopes will be filled with supplies over the next few days.

"People are dying out there and we need to help them," said Reckel. "That's someone's children, someone's dad, their mom. You know, no one ever wants to die and freeze or be homeless, and that's God's children.

While Reckel sleeps in the tent, she said her family will keep watch in the church. They'll make sure she stays safe and also help direct cars who want to drop off donations.

The People's Church is hoping to gather donations and supplies like these to distribute to the homeless community.

Reckel's financial goal is $20,000 and the community can donate in person or on this website.