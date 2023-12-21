Skip to Content
4th Judicial DA Office: allegations of ‘obscene’ books in school libraries insufficient for criminal charges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office (DA) has determined that there is insufficient evidence of criminal activity and will not pursue charges concerning the allegations made by groups alleging books in various schools across El Paso County schools for promoted and possessed “obscene materials.”

The letter sent to the DA references multiple books in El Paso County schools with clear sexual excerpts and images, which these conservative groups say are “pornographic.” The groups that sent the letter believe the obscene material “rises to the level of criminal behavior” and violates federal and state laws.

The DA's office conducted a comprehensive, legal review after receiving the complaint.

The DA's office said they will not be commenting further on this matter but, encourage concerned members of the community, school board members, and district administrators to work together for the benefit of students.

The letter sent by the DA's office can be read in its entirety below.

