‘The Voice’ crowns a Season 24 winner

(CNN) — Chairs are turning for the newest winner of “The Voice.”

The competition was down to Team Niall Horan’s singer Huntley and Team Reba McEntire’s singer Ruby Leigh, with Leigh and coach Reba singing a cover of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee.

Huntley and his coach Horan performed an acoustic version of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan.

Horan has praised Huntley throughout the competition.

“Huntley is the kind of guy I’d hang out with anyway,” Horan said of the Virginia vocalist, who was ultimately crowned the winner of Season 24.

“Niall showed me that I can be myself in this industry,” Huntley said of Horan ahead of his win. “I can be my goofy Huntley self, and I love that.”

Elsewhere in the finale, Lila Forde performed a rendition of “Sleigh Ride” by Ella Fitzgerald with coach John Legend. Ford ended the competition in fifth place.

Team Reba’s Jacquie Roar sang a cover of “No One Else on Earth” by Wynonna Judd. She came in fourth place.

Team Niall singer Mara Justine performed a cover of “Wasted Time” by the Eagles. The New Jersey singer came in third place.

