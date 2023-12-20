The Arkansas River trail finished in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Conservancy District (PCD) announces the newly finished Arkansas River Trail on the levee. The almost three-mile trail stretches from the Moffat Dam upstream to the pedestrian bridge below Aberdeen Bluff.

The complete reconstruction of the area has taken place over twelve years after the P.C.D. received a notice from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that the 100-year-old levee holding the Arkansas River needed to be replaced.

Replacing the 3-mile-long levee cost twenty-four million dollars. FEMA approved the lowering of the levee by 12 feet which created the opportunity for the City of Pueblo to create an amenity for the community.