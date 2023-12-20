Skip to Content
Holiday Banquet at the Springs Rescue Mission

today at 6:29 AM
Published 6:27 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Springs Rescue Mission is holding a holiday banquet for people experiencing homelessness, poverty, and addiction.

The event is free to the public and will offer a Christmas meal and a dignified holiday experience at the Springs Rescue Mission on W. Las Vegas St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 22.

All guests will also receive a Christmas care package prepared by volunteers that includes essentials like bath towels, toiletries, and letters of encouragement.

For more information please visit the Springs Rescue Mission's website here.

Ty Evans

