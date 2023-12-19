Two people shot attempting to recover stolen vehicle in Pueblo, police searching for 2 suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting near the intersection of North Erie Ave. and East 6th St. just before noon Tuesday.

The PPD said an adult male and an adult female were attempting to recover a stolen vehicle. There was a confrontation and shots were fired.

According to the PPD, the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle but it was recovered a short time later. The two victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The PPD is trying to locate the suspects.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are encouraged to contact Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

In their press release about this incident, the PPD said the information they have provided is based on preliminary information about the incident and their understanding of what happened may change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed, and reviewed.