Quiet weather… but tracking a weekend pattern shift

Partly to mostly cloudy and very mild temperatures ahead for Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: Highs today will soar into the mid and upper-60s across southern Colorado. We will see varying amounts of cloud cover.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight... but still above average overnight lows with Tuesday morning starts in the low-30s and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Outside of a few snow showers in the mountains Wednesday, we'll be quiet and mild through the end of the work week. A lot to be ironed out between now and Christmas weekend... but an impactful winter storm looks possible for Saturday into Christmas Eve on Sunday. Stay Tuned!