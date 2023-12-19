Skip to Content
News

Quiet weather… but tracking a weekend pattern shift

slot0
By
today at 8:04 AM
Published 7:47 AM

Partly to mostly cloudy and very mild temperatures ahead for Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: Highs today will soar into the mid and upper-60s across southern Colorado. We will see varying amounts of cloud cover.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight... but still above average overnight lows  with Tuesday morning starts in the low-30s and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Outside of a few snow showers in the mountains Wednesday, we'll be quiet and mild through the end of the work week. A lot to be ironed out between now and Christmas weekend... but an impactful winter storm looks possible for Saturday into Christmas Eve on Sunday. Stay Tuned!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content