Colorado man charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday that a Colorado man has been arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, ISIS.

According to the DOJ, 18-year-old Humzah Mashkoor of Westminster was arrested on Monday, Dec. 18 at the Denver International Airport before he could board a flight overseas. The DOJ said court documents show he was traveling to the United Arab Emirates, where he intended to stay until he continued on to either Afghanistan or Syria to serve as a fighter for ISIS.

The FBI's Denver field office is investigating the case.

According to the DOJ, Mashkkor made his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

