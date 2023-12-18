I-25 closing overnight to replace damaged bridge after deadly train derailment

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Interstate 25 will be closed in both directions just north of Pueblo at Mile Point 107 for BNSF Railway and contractor, Ames Construction, to replace the bridge damaged from a freight train derailment on Oct. 15, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT said the nighttime closure will begin Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 pm and is anticipated to end on Dec. 19 at 6 am. Officials added that the work will include the replacement of the bridge, reinstallation of the guardrails, paving and striping.

"We're actually going to roll the bridge down the highway and lift it up and install it over there to connect the railroad bridge," said Jason Nelson, CDOT Traffic Engineer



CDOT maintenance patrols are assisting with traffic control and CDOT urges the public to use the specified detour route - Colorado Highway 115, west of Pueblo.



Suggested Through Traffic Detour Routes:

Southbound: Motorists in the Colorado Springs area traveling southbound are advised to take CO115 toward Penrose and then proceed east on US Highway 50 toward the City of Pueblo.

Northbound: Motorists traveling northbound are advised to exit I-25 at US 50/CO 47 and travel to Penrose then north on CO115 toward Colorado Springs.

Drivers using CO 115 will encounter a 12-mile-long construction project. Motorists should expect temporary driving surfaces and frequent traffic patterns according to CDOT.

Traffic impacts include:

One lane open in each direction

Reduced speed limit of 45 mph

Width restriction of 11-feet

Suggested Wide-load Detour Routes:

Vehicles over 11 feet wide should seek alternate highway routes as CO 115 has current width restrictions in place.

Eastbound : drive east via US 50 or CO 96 to CO 71

: drive east via US 50 or CO 96 to CO 71 Westbound: drive west on US 50 and then use US 285

Map of recommended detour route: CO 115 from Penrose to Colorado Springs. US 50 to Pueblo. 11-foot width restriction in place.

CDOT urges the public to use the following tips to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones:

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

CDOT said they expect this project to be done sometime in January or February. They don't anticipate shutting down the interstate again, but there could be some lane closures in the future to finish construction.