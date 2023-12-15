National Mill Dog Rescue save 20,000th dog

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) - National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs from commercial breeding facilities, is announcing that during this week’s rescue trip, they will be saving their 20,000th dog, marking a monumental milestone since their beginnings in 2007.

This rescue trip will bring about 175 dogs from Midwest commercial breeding facilities to NMDR’s new kennel facility near Springfield, MO, where several of their trusted rescue partners will meet them to transport some of the dogs back to their shelters for adoption.

NMDR’s three rescue teams will then return to their facility in Peyton, Colorado on Friday evening with about 50 dogs, a variety of different breeds – including a very special Schnauzer named Bella - the 20,000th dog to be rescued by NMDR!

Theresa Strader, founder and executive director of NMDR, says, “It has been such an incredible 16 years. I could never have imagined how many lives we would touch… I am grateful beyond words to so many people who have helped make this happen.”

In addition to their rescue work, NMDR is committed to education efforts to promote the adoption of rescue dogs.

