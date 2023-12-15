5 Things to know for Dec. 15: Israel, Vaccines, European Union, Storms, Train collision

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Some of America’s legacy airlines are hiring aggressively and adjusting flight schedules to accommodate staffing shortages as they prepare to to fly around 2.8 million passengers a day during the end-of-year holiday rush. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Israel

The Biden administration has signaled US support for Israel’s military campaign is waning amid heavy bombardment of Gaza. President Joe Biden said he wants Israel to transition to a lower intensity strategy after more than 18,000 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip in less than three months. The mounting casualties have contributed to a rift between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said in a statement that Israel will continue its fight against Hamas “until absolute victory.” US national security adviser Jake Sullivan is traveling to the occupied West Bank today to demonstrate continued US support while also pressing leaders about reducing civilian casualties.

2. Vaccines

The CDC says there is an “urgent need” to boost vaccination coverage across the US due to increasing levels of respiratory disease. About 7 million fewer adults have gotten their flu shot so far this season compared with the last virus season. Overall, uptake is about 36% for both adults and children, according to CDC data. Vaccination coverage for Covid-19 is also low, with just 17% of adults and about 8% of children getting the latest shot. Only about 16% of adults ages 60 and up have gotten the new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Respiratory disease activity in the US is highest in the South but quickly rising in Northern states, according to health officials.

3. European Union

The European Union opened the door to membership talks with Ukraine on Thursday, a move Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called “a victory for all of Europe.” The decision to open so-called accession talks with Kyiv sends a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin following concerns that Western allies were faltering in their support for Ukraine. Still, some long obstacles stand in the way of Ukraine joining the EU. The country must undergo a rigorous process to ensure economic stability and a functioning democracy, and it could be years until full membership is attained. Ukraine was accepted as an EU candidate state nearly two years ago, but has held ambitions to join the bloc for more than a decade.

4. Storms

A potent storm is expected to unload heavy rain and flooding on the East Coast this weekend. The storm’s exact track and strength will become clearer today as it moves through Florida and into the Southeast on Saturday. By early next week, plenty of rain will continue to drench the mid-Atlantic all the way through New England, forecasts show. Strong wind gusts may also push water ashore and produce coastal flooding, especially along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Dangerous surf and rip currents are likely through the weekend across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Florida Keys and areas along the southeast Atlantic coast.

5. China train collision

A metro train collision in Beijing sent hundreds of commuters to the hospital on Thursday. The collision occurred during the evening rush hour on the Changping subway line extending to the northwest of the Chinese capital. A preliminary investigation found the collision was caused by a brake system malfunction and adverse weather conditions. One train came to an emergency stop due to slippery tracks in the snow, and another following behind crashed into it, the city’s transportation authority said. More than 500 people were taken to the hospital and over 100 of them were found to have bone fractures, officials said.

TODAY’S NUMBER

6.95%

That’s the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in the US, according to new data from Freddie Mac. This marks the first time since August that rates have dropped below 7% as inflation improves and more buyers consider entering the housing market.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Innovations are only impactful if people can access them, and we will continue supporting the goal of broad and equitable access.”

— Biogen and Sage Therapeutics, the drugmakers behind the first oral pill approved in the US to treat postpartum depression. The product, sold under the brand name Zurzuvae, is now available for doctors to prescribe. However, it will cost $16,000 per course before insurance, raising concerns about how many patients will be able to access it.

