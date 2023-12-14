Shohei Ohtani reveals dog’s name at Dodgers’ introduction: Decoy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani revealed at his introductory press conference with the Dodgers that the dog who joined him for last month’s MVP awards show is named Dekopin or Decopin. He suggests Americans call him Decoy. The pup’s name had become a source of speculation among baseball fans trying to decipher where Ohtani would sign. Fans thought maybe the dog’s name was Dodger or Blue Jay. Ohtani didn’t speak to reporters after winning his MVP award, and the dog’s name never surfaced while Ohtani stayed silent amid highly secretive free agent talks.

