‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ kicks butt in new trailer

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Po is back with some newbies.

The trailer for the fourth film in the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise is out and there are some new characters.

“After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace,” according to a description of the movie. “That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.”

Po is tasked with training a successor, a fox named Zhen. But things are not at all tranquil

Black returns as the voice of Po, thanks to a villain named Chameleon.

Awkwafina is a newcomer as the voice of Zhen, as is Viola Davis, who voices Chameleon, and Ke Huy Quan as Han.

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is due in theaters in March 2024.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.