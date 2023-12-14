CBI called in to investigate Las Animas County Coroner 

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has received a request from the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation into the Las Animas County Coroner, who is facing allegations of improper burial after multiple bodies were found on top of each other in a single grave.

In September of this year, multiple bodies were discovered in a grave at the Starkville cemetery in Las Anima County, just south of Trinidad.

According to public records obtained by KRDO13 Investigates, the Las Animas County coroner has buried four bodies in the Starkville cemetery. But the owner of the cemetery, Carl Maestas, says the coroner never provided a required burial permit for any of them.

Maestas told KRDO13 Investigates the Las Animas County coroner won't give him the information about who the bodies are or how they got there.

The CBI said the request for their assistance is preliminary at this time and the particulars about their involvement are not currently available.