Active military could get highest pay bump in 22 years and family benefits, in new defense budget

WASHINGTON, D.C, USA. (KRDO) - The House of Representatives has approved the National Defense Authorization Act, which would bring active service members a raise in pay, along with more assistance for food, housing, and other living needs for military families.

Amongst the $866 billion in funding within the act's 3,100 pages, it includes a 5.2% increase in pay for active members of the armed forces and brings forth key investments into military family housing and child development centers. It also widens eligibility to families that use the "Basic Needs Allowance" program, for financially struggling families.

The act would also bolster family leave eligibility for civilian employees and includes the possibility of reinstatement for service members who were forced to leave their respective military branches, due to a refusal of receiving the mandated COVID-19 vaccine.

The mix of 26,530 military members assigned to post at Fort Carson, and 39,222 family members will join millions more nationwide in receiving these new benefits.



Colorado Representative Brittany Pettersen (D) explains in a statement after her vote in the house, saying:

"Meeting the basic needs of our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and guardians is essential for our military readiness and the security of our nation,” said Pettersen.

Meanwhile, Congressman Doug Lamborn (R), a Chairman of the House Armed Services Strategic Forces subcommittee, said, "The National Defense Authorization Act fortifies Colorado Springs’ robust defense community and gives our service members the biggest pay raise in years."

The Act now awaits on President Biden's desk for his signature, to approve of the budget for 2024.